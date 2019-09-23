New Jersey mom believes missing teen daughter may be victim of human trafficking

By
WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County, New Jersey mother is desperately searching for her 17-year-old daughter, Aviana Weaver, who went missing September 11. Aviana's mother, Angelica Scarlett, says her daughter left their Westampton home and said she was going to a friend's house but never returned. Now, she believes her daughter is the victim of human trafficking.

"We've seen photos of her on human trafficking websites, so we do have proof that she is in danger and something bad has happened to her. This is completely out of character for her," Scarlett told Action News Sunday night.

Since her disappearance, Scarlett and her husband have tried to find her. They went to West Philadelphia where her daughter's phone last pinged near 49th and Woodland.

She was spotted in North Philadelphia bear Broad and Erie and they knocked on doors in the area and worked with authorities in Philadelphia to find her.

Ariana's search is gaining national attention thanks to social media. Several celebrities have posted messages using the hashtag #bringavianahome .

Blue balloons are now up around the Burlington County community where Aviana lives including at Rancocas Valley High School where she is a senior.



If you have any information there are several numbers you can call 215-686-8477, 866-472-3365 or 1-800-843-5678
