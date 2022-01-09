weather

Vehicle restrictions announced for NJ, Pa. due to potentially icy conditions Sunday

An AccuWeather Alert is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday morning for a round of freezing rain and freezing drizzle.
By
Chris Sowers with Accuweather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to expected freezing rain for parts of the region Sunday morning.

This is for all areas north and west of the Delaware River, including the city.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The following restrictions are in effect until further notice:

  • I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
  • I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
  • NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287


The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
  • All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
  • Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
  • Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
  • Recreational vehicles
  • Motorcycles


This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
  • The New Jersey Turnpike
  • The Garden State Parkway
  • The Atlantic City Expressway
  • Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.


In Pennsylvania, the following restrictions are in effect:

Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border.
  • The entire length of I-79.
  • Effective at 11:00 PM, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).


Effective at midnight, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

  • I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3).
  • The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4).
  • I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).


Effective at 2:00 a.m., Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Tier 3

  • The entire length of I-83.
  • The entire length of I-84.
  • The entire length of I-176.
  • U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border.
  • U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.


Tier 4
  • The entire length of I-78
  • The entire length of I-81
  • The entire length of I-180
  • The entire length of I-380
  • I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border
  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).
  • Effective at 5:00 a.m. Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.


Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers.
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.
  • Motorcycles
.
