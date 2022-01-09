Vehicle restrictions announced for NJ, Pa. due to potentially icy conditions Sunday

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.

Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border.

The entire length of I-79.

Effective at 11:00 PM, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3).

The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4).

I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).

The entire length of I-83.

The entire length of I-84.

The entire length of I-176.

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border.

U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.

The entire length of I-78

The entire length of I-81

The entire length of I-180

The entire length of I-380

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).

Effective at 5:00 a.m. Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

Motorcycles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel due to expected freezing rain for parts of the region Sunday morning.An AccuWeather Alert is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday morning for a round of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. This is for all areas north and west of the Delaware River, including the city.The New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m. Sunday.Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:Effective at midnight, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:Effective at 2:00 a.m., Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:Tier 3Tier 4Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: