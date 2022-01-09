Vehicle restrictions announced for NJ, Pa. due to potentially icy conditions Sunday

An AccuWeather Alert is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday morning for a round of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. This is for all areas north and west of the Delaware River, including the city.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The following restrictions are in effect until further notice:
- I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
- All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles
This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
- The New Jersey Turnpike
- The Garden State Parkway
- The Atlantic City Expressway
- Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.
In Pennsylvania, the following restrictions are in effect:
Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:
- Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border.
- The entire length of I-79.
- Effective at 11:00 PM, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).
Effective at midnight, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:
- I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3).
- The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4).
- I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).
Effective at 2:00 a.m., Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:
Tier 3
- The entire length of I-83.
- The entire length of I-84.
- The entire length of I-176.
- U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border.
- U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.
Tier 4
- The entire length of I-78
- The entire length of I-81
- The entire length of I-180
- The entire length of I-380
- I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border
- PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).
- Effective at 5:00 a.m. Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.
- Motorcycles