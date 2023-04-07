Reported panther in New Jersey community may be just a black dog, police say

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police department in New Jersey says reports of a panther on the loose may be a case of mistaken identity.

Police in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County say they are aware of 'numerous social media posts' about the animal in the Weymouth section.

The department says officers responded to a call for a report of a black coyote or large feline in the woods on Thursday.

"After a brief search, officers located a large black dog which belonged to a local resident," the department said in a Facebook post.

Hamilton Twp. police say all of the reports appear to have stemmed from one original call or post.

"At this time, all reports/calls/posts about a black panther have been unsubstantiated," the department said.