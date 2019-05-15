Kingsway Regional school librarian allegedly had sexual relationship with student

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old Kingsway Regional School District employee has been accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year old student.Kimberly Pinkham is charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly carried on a sexual relationship with a student both on and off school grounds.The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says it conducted a three-month-long investigation after receiving reports of misconduct from the school district.Pinkham was suspended with pay along district guidelines.She will face a judge on June 20.The Kingsway Regional School District released this letter to parents on Friday: