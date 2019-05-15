Kingsway Regional school librarian allegedly had sexual relationship with student

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old Kingsway Regional School District employee has been accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year old student.
Kimberly Pinkham is charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly carried on a sexual relationship with a student both on and off school grounds.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says it conducted a three-month-long investigation after receiving reports of misconduct from the school district.
Pinkham was suspended with pay along district guidelines.
She will face a judge on June 20.
The Kingsway Regional School District released this letter to parents on Friday:
Dear Parents & Guardians,
Beginning in February, we have been working closely with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office since allegations were first reported to administration about one of our employees, Middle School Library/Media Specialist, Kimberly Pinkham.
At that time, it was alleged that Ms. Pinkham may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student, for which she was immediately suspended and law enforcement notified. Please note, that Ms. Pinkham's suspension included pay pursuant to state law for which the District is required to comply.
Since this time, we have been precluded by law enforcement from sharing any information with our school community until the Prosecutor's Office released the information this afternoon.
Today, authorities have given Kingsway clearance to proceed with our own internal investigation and the ability to communicate with our school community. From the information provided to us by the authorities, it is our understanding that this is an isolated situation involving only one student.
That said, the allegations are of a very serious nature and are not at all reflective of the mission of the District. Kingsway will not tolerate such behavior and will take all necessary and appropriate action to protect our students. We ask that the public please understand that, given this matter involves confidential personnel and student issues and is still an ongoing matter with law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comment or specific details.
Please be aware that students will have varied reactions to such disturbing and unthinkable news. I encourage you to openly discuss with your child his or her reactions and feelings regarding these allegations. Counseling services will be available next week for those in need.
I again want to reiterate that Kingsway acted in a timely manner as soon as concerns were reported to administration and that we continue to cooperate with law enforcement's ongoing investigative efforts. Should you have further questions and/or additional information please contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
Very truly yours,
Dr. James J. Lavender
Superintendent of Schools
