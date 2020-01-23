Shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
BLOOMINGDALE, New Jersey -- Police fatally shot a man who they say opened fire at them when they attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with suspected shoplifting in New Jersey.

The incident happened on Mathews Drive near Pleasant View Avenue in Bloomingdale on Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers fired four shots into the windshield of an SUV after at least nine shots were fired into the front driver's side window of a Riverdale police cruiser.

Police say the SUV driver was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident somewhere along Route 23 in neighboring Riverdale around 9:30 a.m.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the shooting scene in Bloomingdale

Police had the vehicle stopped when the driver took off, and authorities say the driver nearly ran the officer over as his vehicle sped away.

The SUV was then spotted in Bloomingdale,driving erratically and at high speeds on Hamburg Turnpike.

Police say the driver turned into a residential neighborhood and ended up at a dead end on Mathews Drive, where the shots were fired.

One officer was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock with minor injuries.

The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office is investigating.

