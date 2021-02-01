winter storm

State of emergency for New Jersey will remain in effect on Tuesday; vaccine mega-sites to remain closed

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A state of emergency will remain in effect for New Jersey on Tuesday due to the winter storm, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

With plenty of snow already, and more expected to arrive on Monday evening, dangerous travel conditions are expected to continue throughout the Garden State.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected to continue across the state today into tomorrow," said Governor Murphy on Monday afternoon. "I urge all of our residents to follow weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for essential workers and emergency personnel."

State offices will be closed on Tuesday, though Murphy notes this does not impact weather-essential employees.

In addition, all six vaccine mega-sites in the state will be closed on Tuesday.

The schedules for those sites have been changed as follows:

-Atlantic (AtlantiCare) - Rescheduled to Friday
-Bergen (Hackensack Meridian Health) - Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week
-Burlington (Virtua) - Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week
-Gloucester (County Health) - Rescheduled to Wednesday
-Middlesex (RWJBarnabas) - Rescheduled to Friday
-Morris (Atlantic Health) - Rescheduled to Thursday

The Vaccination Call Center will remain open to pre-register individuals, answer questions, and provide contact information for sites. It is not currently scheduling appointments until the storm's impact is assessed. To reach the Vaccination Call Center dial 855-568-0545.

Individual healthcare providers will be reaching out via phone, email and/or text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow.

