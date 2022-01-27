snow

South Jersey preparing for snow storm Friday evening. Here's the latest forecast

According to Meteorologist Adam Joseph, the snow arrives between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
South Jersey preparing for snow Friday evening

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of South Jersey ahead of a nor'easter that could bring up to 12 inches of snow starting Friday night.

Crews in Atlantic City have been busy getting ready.

"The tackle plan is just to go out there and get as much done as possible, making sure the safety officials and everyone can move around safely," said Ahmid Abdullah Sr., the superintendent of public works.

Brine trucks were filled up Thursday to get ready to hit the roads Friday morning.

Major arteries were already treated, as crews have been trying to minimize snow sticking to roads especially along emergency routes.

In Cape May County, public works crews haven't been brining, but they will start salting county roadways about two to three hours before the first flakes fall.

Winter hurricane? Adam Joseph explains 'bombogenesis' ahead of this weekend's expected snowfall.



"The biggest advantage is that it's not during the week, it's going to be Friday over Saturday, so perhaps less work traffic," said Diane Wieland, public information officer for Cape May County.

According to Meteorologist Adam Joseph, the snow arrives between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. The heaviest snow will fall from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Here are the latest snow prediction totals:

  • Lehigh Valley & NW suburbs: 1" to 3"
  • I-95 Metro: 3" to 6"
  • Central Delaware & Southeastern New Jersey: 6" to 12"


Winds will be out of the north northwest on Saturday, which means it will be mainly blowing offshore.

Coastal flooding is not much of a concern. Peak gusts inland will range between 40 to 45 mph. Peak gusts at the coast will range from 50 to 55 mph.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says a nor'easter will bring a wide range of impacts to the area Friday night - Saturday.

