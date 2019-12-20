New Jersey state trooper charged with possession of child pornography

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey state trooper has been accused of plotting to sexually assault an underage girl.The Office of the Attorney General says 48-year-old Jeffrey Reitz, of Williamstown exchanged emails discussing the plot with another woman.Investigators say those emails also included explicit photos of the young victim.On Thursday, a grand jury charged Reitz with two counts of third-degree possession of child pornography.Officers made their initial arrest back in April.Reitz has been suspended without pay since then.