TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey state trooper has been accused of plotting to sexually assault an underage girl.
The Office of the Attorney General says 48-year-old Jeffrey Reitz, of Williamstown exchanged emails discussing the plot with another woman.
Investigators say those emails also included explicit photos of the young victim.
On Thursday, a grand jury charged Reitz with two counts of third-degree possession of child pornography.
Officers made their initial arrest back in April.
Reitz has been suspended without pay since then.
New Jersey state trooper charged with possession of child pornography
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News