Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

WESTAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon, Action News has learned.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club located on the 100 block of Burrs Road in Westampton Township.

Officials tell Action News that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf between the 6th and 7th holes during a thunderstorm.

According to Westampton Township police, the victim was found under a tree; detectives believe he was seeking shelter there.

Police also say the tree was struck by the lightning bolt first.

The victim has not been identified.

"It was bizarre," said neighbor Norm Jones, who lives right by the golf course.

He says that it didn't really look like a storm was coming through Wednesday afternoon.

"It was sunny; thundering and lightning with the sun out," said Jones.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph reminds residents that there's no safe place outdoors during a storm.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countylightningweather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News