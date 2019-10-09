New Jersey youth soccer coach accused of sending, soliciting explicit images from players

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey youth soccer coach is facing multiple sex-related charges after authorities say he sent and requested explicit images from some of his players.Christopher Ferrari, 24, of Oaklyn, has been charged with manufacturing child pornography and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Gloucester County officials.Investigators say Ferrari sent and requested explicit images via social media to underage boys he met through the South Jersey Elite Baron's Soccer Youth Program, where he was a coach.The youth soccer group has been cooperative in assisting with the investigation, authorities said.If anyone believes their child may be a victim of Ferrari's they are asked to contact Lieutenant Stacie Lick of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 856-384-5608.