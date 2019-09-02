Police say there's no threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert

Heavy police presence at Villanova University on September 2, 2019.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Radnor Township police say there's no active shooter or threat on the campus of Villanova University on Monday following a campus security alert.



The university tells Action News an alert did go out to students about an incident on campus.

The alert claimed there was an active shooter and instructed residents to shelter in place.



Police say they since have cleared the campus and can confirm there is no threat.



It's unclear what prompted the alert.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
