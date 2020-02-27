'No advance notice': Philadelphia City Council members surprised by safe injection site plans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city council members said Thursday that plans for a Safehouse supervised injection site at Constitution Health Plaza took them by surprise. The site could open as early as next week.
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that Safehouse would not be violating a federal drug law known commonly as "crack house statute."
Residents of the area expressed outrage on Wednesday as members of Safehouse made their presentation, saying "we were ambushed" and expressing displeasure and concern over the choice of location for the proposed facility.
City council members echoed that sentiment on Thursday.
"I would say I oppose them. I think they do far more damage than good, but whether people like them or not, there has to be a process of input," said Councilman David Oh.
Safehouse organizers told Action News that the site was chosen in South Philadelphia because the zip code has the third-highest overdose rate in the city. New data obtained by Action News show South Philadelphia is actually tied for 6th.
On Thursday, Oh introduced a resolution condemning the process, calling for the city to halt all operations at the supervised injection site.
Oh has the support of multiple colleagues, including Kenyatta Johnson, whose district includes the Constitution Health Plaza at Broad and McKean in South Philadelphia.
"My biggest fear is that those PreK children that attend school in that building, God forbid anything to happen to them," said Johnson. "God forbid they pick up a pack of heroin. God forbid one of those PreK students to get stuck by a needle on their way to school."
Johnson said he's also working with a legal team to explore all available options at the supervised injection site, which he says slipped under the radar because the building is already zoned for medical facilities.
"We picked South Philly because we know the demand will be less than Kensington and with the funding we have, that is manageable," said Ronda Goldfein with Safehouse.
Safehouse also said that the facility will save lives by getting more users into treatment as they will have access to counseling and other services.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney William McSwain has appealed and is filing for a stay to keep the facility closed pending an appeal.
Council members cite numerous concerns.
"We had no advance notice from the administration or the organization. My concern with this is that we are acting in haste and we will repent in leisure," said Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
In 2018, Action News traveled to Canada where safe injection sites are already up and running. Our visit came with mixed reactions.
"I support recovery. I have methadone clinics in my district and I look forward to helping people off narcotics. I do not believe in shooting galleries," said Councilmember Curtis Jones.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provided few details on how police would enforce the site. But users will be provided access, and free from interference.
"Our role is to ensure the safety of all of those involved, including those in the neighborhood as well," said Outlaw.
