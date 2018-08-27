No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on August 27, 2018.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
An armed man who was caught on video breaking up an altercation in Bensalem, Pennsylvania will not be facing any charges.

The video has been widely circulated on social media. The incident happened last Wednesday on the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive.

In the video, you see the man jump out of his vehicle to break things up. You also see him force a man down with his legs out and hands behind his back.

"Lay down, lay down. You're three seconds away from catching a bullet my man, three seconds," the man can be heard saying.

The man held the people involved until cops arrived.

Authorities say this was legal and the man does have a permit to carry.

Police and the district attorney have reviewed the circumstances and decided not to press charges.

Investigators are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunscaught on videoBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Local police in Pennsylvania seek right to use radar
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Man charged with rape following incident at Club Risque
Show More
Freight train partially derails in Berlin, New Jersey
Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Street closures for Made in America 2018 in Philadelphia
Final message from Senator John McCain
More News