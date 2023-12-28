Consumer Reports ranks non-alcoholic sparkling wine

To find out which non-alcoholic sparkling wines are worth serving, Consumer Reports enlisted 12 staffers to do a blind taste test.

"They tested eight de-alcoholized sparkling wines, which are made the same way as wine, but the alcohol is removed at the end," said Trisha Calvo. "They also tested two sparkling wine alternatives, which are blends of ingredients, like tea, herbs and fruit."

Testers evaluated each beverage for flavor, bubbliness, and if they would buy it for themselves.

So, which ones did the testers like?

A hit with most of the testers was Vinada Tinteling Tempranillo Rosé, which they found to be refreshing and sweet, but not too sweet.

For fans of sweeter wines, the runner-up was Sutter Home's Fre Alcohol-Removed Wine, Sparkling Brut.

And if you're looking to not spend too much, testers found the more affordable Rondel Zero De-Alcoholized Sparkling Wine a great pick for a party, as it was found easy to drink.

While non-alcoholic beverages can be great alternatives, it's important to keep expectations in check.

"Don't expect the non-alcoholic versions to taste exactly the same as their counterparts, but they are getting quite close," said Calvo.

Whatever is your preferred beverage, raise a glass to a safe and wonderful new year.