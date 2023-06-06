Asher Lerman Freeman is the certified personal trainer behind Philly-based Nonnormative Body Club.

Fitness training at Nonnormative Body Club shapes a different view of working out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asher Lerman Freeman is the certified personal trainer behind Philly-based Nonnormative Body Club.

This niche area of the fitness industry specializes in body types that are outside of normative definitions of beauty and health.

Freeman's clients include larger-physique people, people with physical disabilities, transgender people, and more.

Asher designs individualized workout programs to give clients access to fitness that they can do outside of the mainstream gym landscape that will create optimum health for their specific lifestyle needs.

Nonnormative Body Club | Facebook | Instagram