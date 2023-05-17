Camden County woman reported missing on Mother's Day found dead in North Jersey

Officials believe Norelis Mendoza, reported missing by her family last week, has been found dead in Bayonne.

Norelis Mendoza, a mother of a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, was last seen in Jersey City on Saturday.

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Officials believe a Camden County woman reported missing by her family last week has been found dead in Bayonne.

Police say 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza, of Lindenwold, was reported missing on Mother's Day.

Authorities found a body of a woman off Route 440 near the Jersey City border on Wednesday, and the victim has been tentatively identified as Mendoza.

Family members put up missing person posters and messages across social media asking for help in locating Mendoza. They said her bright smiles left an indelible impression on everyone she knew.

The family thinks Mendoza is the victim of domestic violence and they believe the father of the children has some involvement in her disappearance and death.

They say the body was discovered near his home and he had a history of violence and a restraining order.

The death has been ruled suspicious and the manner and cause of death are pending the findings of the medical examiner's office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.