Cape May beach dedicated to lifeguard who died while on the job

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A beach in Cape May is now dedicated to a lifeguard who died in the line of duty last year.Sixteen-year-old Norman Inferrera III was knocked unconscious when the boat he was in flipped in August.Fellow lifeguards tried to save him, but the Phoenixville native died the next day in the hospital.This week the Cape May Beach Patrol, city leaders and the Cape May Police Department dedicated Reading Avenue Beach as "Inferrera Memorial Beach".In addition to the beach dedication, this year's Cape May Police Department Challenge Coin is also dedicated to the teenager.