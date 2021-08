CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May, New Jersey, is in a coma after he was injured while on the job.The city's manager says the teen was injured Thursday while on a routine patrol off the coast.His boat was broadsided by a wave that knocked him unconscious.Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR.He is now in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.Counselors are being made available to the other lifeguards.