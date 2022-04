NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting in Norristown that left two men dead Friday night.The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Warren Street.Officials say once police arrived, two male victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds.They were pronounced dead at the scene.The shooter was taken into custody, authorities say.There is no word yet on a motive at this time.