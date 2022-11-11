Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing

Damien Wilson, of Norristown, is charged with first-degree murder.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.

Police say Vitelli was shot and killed on the 800 block of Arch Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Investigators say the 47-year-old was not the intended target.

Surveillance video shows the shooter running through the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Wilson's arrest.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553