shooting

Police: Man shot multiple times in Norristown

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vehicle.
By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Norristown Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vehicle.

It happened after 10 a.m. in the area of Oak and Thomas streets.

The victim was flown to Temple Hospital in Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time.

Detectives and patrol are still working the scene.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughshootingstolen carpolice
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Officials: Philadelphia man wanted for homicide in King of Prussia
Police ID Frankford shootout suspect, reveal he died by police gunfire
Mother, 5-year-old son wounded by gunfire while lying in bed
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
TOP STORIES
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Officials: Philadelphia man wanted for homicide in King of Prussia
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, homicide case in Wildwood
NJ congressional candidate, gym owner accused of DWI
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Winslow Township home damaged in fire Saturday
Show More
Opening Day recap: Phillies fans celebrate return of baseball
Police ID driver killed after tire slams into car on I-95
Is a mask mandate coming back in Philly? Here's what officials say
Lost your sense of taste or smell? Researchers want to talk to you
Police ID Frankford shootout suspect, reveal he died by police gunfire
More TOP STORIES News