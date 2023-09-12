Woman dead, man critically injured in North Philadelphia house fire

The fire burned the entire top floor and through the roof of the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman had died and a male is in critical condition after a fire at a home in North Philadelphia Monday.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Monday at the corner of North Hutchinson Street and West Schiller Street in North Philadelphia.

There were reports of people trapped inside.

Action News has learned a woman died and that a male was badly burned and rushed to the hospital.

Another person was possibly injured.

A large crowd gathered outside waiting to hear if everyone made it out of the home.

Investigators have not released the name or age of the victim.