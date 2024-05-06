Philadelphia Phillies hold best record in MLB after 9-game home winning streak

Right now, the Phillies hold the best record in the majors at 24-11, their best 35-game start since 1995.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies picked up their fifth straight victory Sunday night with their 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. Bryce Harper launched a three-run homer and Alec Bohm extended his hitting streak to 18 games, leading the team to the best record in the majors at 24-11. This is the team's best 35-game start since 1995.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish, and we have to make sure we keep people healthy," said Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

It's a big departure from last season's slow start, although we know they picked up steam and made it to the postseason.

"We can't push it so hard that we're putting people in jeopardy, so we have to be smart about that," Thomson said. "But just the awareness of the last couple years -- not getting going until June sort of motivates people."

"Obviously, games in April mean a lot but we have to stay consistent with how we play and we have to be consistent throughout the whole season," Harper said.

Trea Turner was injured on Friday and will miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring strain, but the Phillies still found ways to win.

J.T. Realmuto added three hits for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 and 16 of 19. They own the best record in the majors at 24-11, which marks their best 35-game start since 1995.

Philadelphia's nine-game home winning streak matches the longest in the majors this year. The club has also won 10 in a row against NL West opponents, tying a franchise record.

"The awareness of the last couple years where we didn't get hot until June, that sort of motivates people and our guys have done a really good job," Thomson said.

Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer and Michael Conforto had an RBI double for the Giants, who have lost three straight and five of six.

Harper drove a 1-1 changeup from starter Logan Webb (3-3) into the Phillies' bullpen in the third inning for his seventh homer of the season. The two-time NL MVP has homered in five games this year, and Philadelphia has won all five.

"As an offense, I think we had a pretty good plan against Webb," Harper said. "Our starting pitching has been really, really good, so anytime we can go out there and get some runs up on the board for them, we have a really good chance to win."

Bohm kept his hitting streak alive in his final at-bat, ripping a double off Taylor Rogers down the left-field line. It's the longest run in the majors this season.

Taijuan Walker (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. He struck out seven and walked one.

"I feel like my location was really (good) today," Walker said. "All of my pitches - my splitter was better today than the last start. It was nice, and it makes it so much easier when the offense is putting up runs early like that."

Jose Alvarado earned his seventh save despite allowing a solo homer to Jackson Reetz in the ninth. It was Reetz's first big league homer.

Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott also had RBI hits for Philadelphia.

The Phillies won despite striking out 17 times. It's the second time in the last four games that they have managed to win despite striking out that many times. They whiffed 18 times in a road win against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday.

Webb lasted just four innings. He allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits.

Giants reliever Sean Hjelle struck out the side in both innings he pitched. He also had four strikeouts in two innings against the Phillies on Friday, making him the first major league reliever to have 10 strikeouts in a two-game span this season.

Sunday night's game was also Mother's Appreciation Day with one week to Mother's Day. The players' families were down on the field and fans got to see the Harper family, including Kayla Harper holding their new baby girl. Jess Castellanos was there too, with son Liam, who was so adorable in the playoffs last season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: After the game, manager Bob Melvin said DH Jorge Soler was unavailable with a shoulder injury. He is day-to-day. ... For the second straight day, San Francisco put a catcher on the injured list. Tom Murphy was placed on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain. To replace him, the Giants selected Reetz from Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Mitch White was designated for assignment, and RHP Daulton Jefferies was recalled from the minors.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their four-game series Monday afternoon. RHP Mason Black will make his major league debut for San Francisco against RHP Zack Wheeler (3-3, 1.91 ERA).

The Associated Press contributed to this post.