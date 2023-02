Police say the male victim was found shot on the sidewalk.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street near Tuck Street.

Police say the male victim was found shot on the sidewalk.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police tell Action News they believe the gunman opened fire at close range.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

