16-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's North Philadelphia section Saturday.The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 2400 block of W. Firth Street.Police say a 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.There is no word yet on any arrest at this time.