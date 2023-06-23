Memorial grows for 68-year-old woman killed in triple shooting in Tioga-Nicetown

Police say the woman was an innocent bystander in a car with two others when they all were shot around 12:30 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a growing memorial at the corner of 21st and Venango streets in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section where a 68-year-old woman, who neighbors called "Miss Christine," was gunned down on Thursday.

Police say she was an innocent bystander in a car with two others when they all were shot around 12:30 p.m.

"I heard the gunshots upstairs. I ran down, but it was too late, she was already gone," said friend and neighbor Dale Whittaker. "It hit me bad. I mean, I just talked to her yesterday and this occurred."

Police say the victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital in the vehicle.

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the chin, and a 37-year-old was shot once in the hand.

In video obtained by Action News, it shows the moments following the shooting as one of the male victims bled out in the street and struggled to stand up.

It's just one of two triple shootings to happen that same day, police describe the incidents as horrific.

"Just a tragedy where we think an innocent victim was killed. The other individuals -- all non-fatally shot at this point," said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore."We have really good direction in the case."

Friends say Miss Christine was a resident of Ray Homes since 2011. The building is located right where she was killed.

On Friday they came to pay their respects and remember a woman they described as caring and outgoing.

"Always seen her and talked. She was sweet, walked around, just talked to everybody," said Gina Carlson who lived nearby. "Never thought I'd look at a memorial for her."

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a previous argument.

The car used to take everyone to the hospital was held as part of the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

