68-year-old woman killed, 2 injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed and two men were injured in a triple shooting Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. near 21st Street and West Venango Street.

A 68-year-old woman was shot once in the left side of her neck, police said.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle. She died a short time later.

A 40-year-old man was shot once in the chin, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in the same vehicle and was listed in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was also taken to the hospital in the same vehicle. He was shot once in the hand and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

