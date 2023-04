A man was killed in a shootout in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a shootout in North Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Saturday in the area of North 17th and West Cumberland streets.

The victim was rushed from the scene to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

There was no word on any suspects or arrests in this killing.