Man stabs neighbor to death after ongoing dispute in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dispute between two neighbors turned deadly in North Philadelphia.The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of West Allegheny Avenue.Police say the two men had been involved an ongoing dispute.One of the men stabbed the other in the face.The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.Police took the neighbor into custody.