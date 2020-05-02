Man stabs neighbor to death after ongoing dispute in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dispute between two neighbors turned deadly in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the two men had been involved an ongoing dispute.

One of the men stabbed the other in the face.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police took the neighbor into custody.
