Man found dead after North Philadelphia house fire

By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, November 23, 2023 11:51AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead inside a North Philadelphia home that caught fire Wednesday night.

Action News was at the scene, where you could see the charred remains of the house along the 2800 block of North Stillman Street.

Firefighters encountered flames on the first and second floors of the two-story home, around 10:30 p.m. Once inside, they found the man on the stairwell.

Firefighters say with the holidays upon us, it is an important reminder to work on a fire plan.

Crews are investigating whether there were working smoke detectors inside the home, as well as the cause of the fire.

