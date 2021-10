NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault near the boardwalk in North Wildwood, New JerseyAccording to police, the assault happened around 19th Avenue and the boardwalk at about 2 a.m. on Monday.The 17-year-old, of Turnersville, is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated assault and was taken and detained at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center, police said.Police did not release the name of the suspect.