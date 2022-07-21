15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia twin home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old male is in custody after police say he crashed a stolen car into a twin home causing severe structural damage in Northeast Philadelphia.The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when a Philadelphia police traffic officer saw a Toyota Camry being driven recklessly at a high rate of speed in the area of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road, police said.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the officer followed the vehicle and saw the driver almost crash into a marked police vehicle that was on traffic detail at Welsh and Blue Grass roads for street repaving.The teen driver continued on as the officer remained in pursuit.When the teen reached Welsh Road and Dewees Street, police said the Toyota jumped the curb and crashed through the fence of a home.The vehicle was sent into the air.The Toyota landed on top of another vehicle that was parked in a driveway, before crashing into the front of the twin home. The impact left a large crack in the home's stone front.The officer then saw the 15-year-old climbing out of the vehicle and took him into custody.While investigating, the officer discovered the Toyota had been reported stolen around 1:30 a.m."Very unusual scene here and we clearly see that speed and reckless driving were definitely a factor in this accident," Small said.The teen was being taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. No one inside the homes was hurt, police said."This 15-year-old driver is really lucky he wasn't injured but he's going to have some explaining to do," Small said.The Department of Licenses and Inspections determined the twin home to be unsafe and not structurally sound due to the crack. It was not clear how many people live in both properties.Police said the owner of the stolen vehicle was also called to the scene.