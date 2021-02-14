Northeast Philadelphia man stabbed to death during dispute with neighbor: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death during a dispute with his neighbor inside his Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.It happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on the 6700 block of Sylvester Street.Police said they found the 25-year-old victim inside his home with a stab wound to the stomach.He was pronounced dead at the scene.According to investigators, the man got into an argument with his neighbor.The neighbor, police said, pulled out a knife, attacked the victim and then ran away.According to police, there were several children inside the home at the time of the stabbing.Police said they do know the suspect's identity.