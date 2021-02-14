Northeast Philadelphia man stabbed to death during dispute with neighbor: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death during a dispute with his neighbor inside his Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.
It happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on the 6700 block of Sylvester Street.
Police said they found the 25-year-old victim inside his home with a stab wound to the stomach.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the man got into an argument with his neighbor.
The neighbor, police said, pulled out a knife, attacked the victim and then ran away.
According to police, there were several children inside the home at the time of the stabbing.
Police said they do know the suspect's identity.
