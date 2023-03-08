New video shows suspects who stole $75K in cash from Northern Liberties apartment

New video shows the suspects wanted for stealing $75,000 in cash from an apartment in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.

Police said one of the suspects got access to the lobby and then let the others inside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New video shows the suspects wanted for stealing $75,000 in cash from an apartment in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.

Police said one of the suspects got access to the lobby and then let the others inside.

The incident happened on the unit block of Brown Street at about 2 a.m. on February 24, 2023.

The suspects were able to steal cash, clothing and accessories from an apartment unit.

They were seen leaving in a late model Dodge Charger, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.