  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
crime

New video shows suspects who stole $75K in cash from Northern Liberties apartment

Police said one of the suspects got access to the lobby and then let the others inside.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 11:02PM
New video shows suspects who stole $75K from NoLibs apartment
EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows the suspects wanted for stealing $75,000 in cash from an apartment in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New video shows the suspects wanted for stealing $75,000 in cash from an apartment in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.

Police said one of the suspects got access to the lobby and then let the others inside.

The incident happened on the unit block of Brown Street at about 2 a.m. on February 24, 2023.

The suspects were able to steal cash, clothing and accessories from an apartment unit.

They were seen leaving in a late model Dodge Charger, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW