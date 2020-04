NOW HIRING: Giant looking for 3,000 additional workers

Giant grocery stores are hiring an additional 3,000 workers to meet the surging demand for groceries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.That's nearly 10 percent of its total workforce.The company says it is hiring for multiple in-store positions plus fulfillment center selectors and drivers to support Giant Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.Giant has already hired 4,000 temporary employees and now they're looking for more.Those interested can apply online at the Giant website or speak with any store manager.