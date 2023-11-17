Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery team up for 'Dashing Through the Snow' now streaming on Disney+

Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery team up for new holoday film 'Dashing Through the Snow' now streaming on Disney+.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In "Dashing Through the Snow," a new holiday movie on Disney+, Comedian Lil Rel Howery's Santa crashes hop hop legend Ludacris' Christmas Eve.

"I'm Santa Claus and I'm excited to put my own spin on Santa, and my own humor. That was my goal. I wanted to make one of the funniest Santa Clauses," said Lil Rel Howery.

Ludacris is calling this moment: Luda-Christmas.

He plays Eddie, a Christmas non-believer whose daughter loves the holiday. They end up having to help Santa, who hopes to, in turn, help Eddie believe again.

"I want every adult that has so many distractions, and so many responsibilities in the life of today, to just remind themselves of their inner kid and their healing," said Ludacris.

"Santa does represent your childhood," said Howery. "I think that's why this is a movie that you can watch with the whole family."

