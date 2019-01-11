NEW MORGAN, Pa. (WPVI) --The New York Police Department returned to a Berks County landfill Thursday to continue searching for a missing man.
Authorities were combing the Conestoga landfill in hopes of finding Michael Stewart.
Stewart went missing in Staten Island on December 20.
A tip led police to start searching the New Morgan landfill.
They say this is a possible homicide investigation.
Bad weather over the last few days has delayed the search.
