NYPD returns to Berks County landfill searching for missing man

Police search Berks Co. landfill for missing NY man. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2019.

NEW MORGAN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The New York Police Department returned to a Berks County landfill Thursday to continue searching for a missing man.

Authorities were combing the Conestoga landfill in hopes of finding Michael Stewart.

Stewart went missing in Staten Island on December 20.

A tip led police to start searching the New Morgan landfill.

They say this is a possible homicide investigation.

Bad weather over the last few days has delayed the search.
NYPD searching Berks County landfill. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.


