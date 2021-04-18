Authorities investigating sexual harassment allegations involving Ocean City Beach Patrol

The allegations surfaced this week after an Instagram account was created. The account includes dozens of anonymous posts.
"The city has strict sexual harassment policies and procedures in place and acts immediately on every reported complaint. I have directed Fire Chief Jim Smith to build on existing policies and do whatever it takes to ensure employees feel safe coming forward. I want to continue to make sure all our city team members work in a safe environment," said Gillian in a statement.
The creator of the "ocbp_predators" account says this all started after a female lifeguard asked for help.
"A lot of these people are telling me that they're coming forward with their story for the first time, or it's a story from 5, 10, 15 years ago," the person said on condition of anonymity.
Councilman Jody Levchuk says those responsible should be held accountable.
"If there is anybody who is guilty of doing any of these allegations, I hope that they are held to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urges anyone with information or who has been a victim to contact them at 609-465-1135, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net (click on "anonymous tip"), or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.