Authorities investigating sexual harassment allegations involving Ocean City Beach Patrol

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Instagram account alleges sexual harassment involving OC Beach Patrol

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of "predatory and sexually harassing behavior among members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol," according to Mayor Jay Gillian.

The allegations surfaced this week after an Instagram account was created. The account includes dozens of anonymous posts.

"The city has strict sexual harassment policies and procedures in place and acts immediately on every reported complaint. I have directed Fire Chief Jim Smith to build on existing policies and do whatever it takes to ensure employees feel safe coming forward. I want to continue to make sure all our city team members work in a safe environment," said Gillian in a statement.

The creator of the "ocbp_predators" account says this all started after a female lifeguard asked for help.

"A lot of these people are telling me that they're coming forward with their story for the first time, or it's a story from 5, 10, 15 years ago," the person said on condition of anonymity.

Councilman Jody Levchuk says those responsible should be held accountable.

"If there is anybody who is guilty of doing any of these allegations, I hope that they are held to the fullest extent of the law," he said.



The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urges anyone with information or who has been a victim to contact them at 609-465-1135, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net (click on "anonymous tip"), or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean citysexual harassment
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News