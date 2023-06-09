Ocean City boardwalk electric bike ban tabled after council vote

Mayor Jay Gillian introduced an ordinance Thursday night that would have prohibited people from riding E-Bikes on the boardwalk.

The Jersey shore town plans to form a committee to look into the issue.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All types of bicycles will be allowed on the Ocean City boardwalk when seasonal bike rules take effect next Thursday.

Mayor Jay Gillian introduced an ordinance to city council Thursday night that would have prohibited people from riding E-Bikes on the boardwalk.

But after receiving feedback from the community, council members voted to table the ordinance.

Instead, they plan to form a committee to look into the issue.

Last week, vacationers expressed concerns about the electric bikes.

"We just don't want to get him run over," said Liz Gardner, of Wilmington, DE, referring to her son.

Business owners said they noticed people riding e-bikes too fast, zipping down the boards.

"When there's small crowds, they can really go fast, and even when it's crowded they can go fast. It's just something that is really dangerous to people. So I can agree with having them banned on the boardwalk, it's just not possible," said Hank Glaser, owner of Shriver's.

Starting on June 15, bicyclists will be allowed to be on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.