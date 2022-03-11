ukraine

Ocean County mayor travels to Ukraine to help refugees

Mayor Paul Kanitra says he will reassess the situation in the coming weeks and consider returning to Ukraine if needed.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ mayor travels to Ukraine to help refugees

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean County, New Jersey mayor is back home after returning from the border between Ukraine and Poland.

"We went over there with the mindset that if we could help just one person, we would consider the trip a success," said Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Kanitra is like so many other Americans. He's been glued to his TV, horrified by the devastating images from the war in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

Kanitra was so moved by what he saw that last Friday, he took action and made a humanitarian trip to Ukraine to see what he could do to help.

"We had a 10 passenger van, which we used to shuttle some supplies to and from the refugee center are to the border crossing," said Kanitra.

He spent a week at the border of Ukraine and Poland and estimates he was able to help at least a thousand refugees with supplies, food, and other needs.

"You can see the looks on the parent's eyes when it gives them a couple of minutes of joy in what probably is going to be an ongoing very difficult situation," Kanitra said.

He's hoping his mission will motivate others to lend a helping hand.

"Everybody can help in their own way. Even if it is two dollars or five dollars, that buys somebody a hot meal over there," he added.

The mayor not only wanted to give back because he says it was the right thing to do, but he says his shore town has a strong connection to Ukraine.

For years, Ukrainians have staffed boardwalk jobs. He also has a family connection.

"I have Slavic background in my family tree. My great grandfather came over from Slovakia. My great grandmother came over from Poland, both bordering countries to Ukraine," said Kanitra.

Kanitra says he will reassess the situation in the coming weeks and consider returning to Ukraine if needed.

He is also planning to hold a benefit concert in the near future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean countyrussiafoodukrainedonations
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Biden addresses Democratic caucus, visits school during trip to Philly
Local restaurant owner donates meals for Ukrainian refugees
Pa. nuns collect donations for nuns in Ukraine
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6" of snow possible on Saturday
Sunshine turns to freezing temperatures ahead of snowy weekend
NJ minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Late-night shooting results in Philly's 100th homicide of 2022
DA: Driver was drunk in Cheltenham crash that killed 1, injured 3
Biden addresses Democratic caucus, visits school during trip to Philly
Show More
Local restaurant owner donates meals for Ukrainian refugees
Philly school district narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists
How COVID exposed health disparities in Philadelphia
2 suspects identified after chase in Del. ends with crash in Pa.
Woman, child sent to hospital after "suspicious" fire: officials
More TOP STORIES News