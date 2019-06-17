Odubel Herrera to appear in Atlantic City court Monday

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is scheduled to appear in an Atlantic City courtroom Monday to face domestic violence charges.Police arrested Herrera at the Golden Nugget Casino on May 27.They were called for a report of domestic assault and found Herrera's 20-year-old girlfriend with visible injuries to her arms and neck.Major League Baseball placed Herrera on administrative leave while it investigates the charges.MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest. In several previous MLB investigations, the leave was extended while the probe continued.Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He's making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.