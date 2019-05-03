Off-duty officer rescues woman from burning car in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty officer pulls woman from burning car. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO -- The moment an off-duty police officer pulled a driver from her burning car in Texas was captured on video.

Investigators said the woman hit a guard rail and crashed in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Sergeant Kenneth Hamilton broke the windshield and pulled the driver out before the flames consumed the car.

Andrew Jazbani, a student at St. Mary's University, which is close to where the incident took place, recorded the video.

Jazbani told Storyful he and another student tried to free the woman from the car before the offer stepped in:

"I bashed the windshield with a piece of concrete before the police officer asked us to step back while he kicked it in and pulled the woman out," he said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescueu.s. & worldcar fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties
A tour inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia
Former Pa. Special Olympics coach charged with raping player
Philly hero honored with wheelchair after barbershop shooting
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Show More
Embiid brings 'theatrics,' dominates Gasol in win
Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3
Look: World Champions replica ring for Rollins Retirement Night
CVS closings 46 stores including Wilmington location
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
More TOP STORIES News