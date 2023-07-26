Funeral services held for Philadelphia police officer who died from medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car earlier this month will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Officer Lynneice Hill, a 24-year veteran of the department, died on July 14 after suffering a medical emergency.
She was a loving wife and mother of three.
A visitation was held Tuesday at the Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood.
There will be another public visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ on Ogontz Avenue.
That will be immediately followed by Hill's funeral service and her burial at Laurel Hill West Cemetery.