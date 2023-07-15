Officials identify Philly police officer who died after being found unresponsive in patrol car

A Philadelphia police officer has died after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department have identified the officer who died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car on Friday night.

Police announced on Saturday the fallen officer was 44-year-old Lynneice Hill, a 24-year veteran of the department.

President John McNesby with the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement on Hill's death:

"It's with a heavy heart that we mourn the sudden passing of dedicated police officer, Lynneice Hill. Our friend and colleague served this city for 24 years with humility, distinction, and integrity. We pray for Officer Hill's family, friends, and colleagues with the Philadelphia police department. The FOP will never forget her dedication and contributions to the police department and her community."

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, witnesses found Hill unresponsive around 9 p.m. in her patrol car on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

She was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources tell Action News that Hill suffered a medical emergency, but further details were not immediately available.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a procession brought the officer's body to the medical examiner's office.

The officer was assigned to the 3rd District as a school officer.

Action News has learned she was a mother and married to a fellow officer of the force.

"I have had the opportunity to connect with some family in the hospital and to briefly speak with her husband while there. But I've heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and commitment to the police department," Outlaw added.