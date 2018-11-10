Officer, students hurt in scuffle at Lincoln University party

Officer, students hurt in scuffle at Lincoln University party. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

Police in Chester County were called to an on-campus party that was being held at Lincoln University.

Authorities say people waiting in line started pushing and a public safety officer was assaulted.

Action News is told pepper spray was used in an attempt to control the crowd.

Fifteen students were taken to local hospitals to deal with the side effects.

Two students were arrested for disorderly conduct.

