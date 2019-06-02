BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- An apartment building in Bensalem goes up in flames after a lightning strike, fire officials say.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cardinal Drive.
No injuries have been reported.
Bensalem police say 12 apartment units have been impacted by the blaze.
Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after lightning strike, officials say
