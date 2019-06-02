Bensalem Twp. apartment catches fire after lightning strike, officials say

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- An apartment building in Bensalem goes up in flames after a lightning strike, fire officials say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cardinal Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

Bensalem police say 12 apartment units have been impacted by the blaze.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
