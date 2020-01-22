pedestrian killed

Chester police release sketch of unknown man struck by car, killed on Thanksgiving

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester police have released a sketch of a man killed in a motor vehicle incident on Thanksgiving.

Officials are hoping the sketch will help them identify a man who was hit and killed while walking near Route 291 and Church Street.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on November 28.

Police said a driver struck the man and he died in the street, but they have not been able to identify him.

If you have any information about this man, you are asked to call Chester City Police Department or the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.
