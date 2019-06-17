O.J. Simpson Bronco chase was 25 years ago today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5349715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> O.J. Simpson says rumors he is Khloe Kardashian's dad are 'bogus' and 'tasteless'

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Monday marks 25 years since arguably the most famous police chase in American history.It was on this day in 1994 that the nation watched O.J. Simpson and Al Cowlings in that infamous white Ford Bronco.The chase spanned numerous highways and finally came to an end at Simpson's home in Brentwood, where he surrendered to police.The pursuit started at 6 p.m. and ended just before 9 p.m. that night.Many people remember the 911 call from Cowlings, a former college and pro football teammate who was in the Bronco with Simpson."We're OK, but you got to tell the police to back off... He's still live, but he's got a gun to his head... He just wants to see his mother, let me get him to the house," Cowlings is heard saying.The chase, of course, led to the trial of the century where Simpson was acquitted of double murder in the case of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.Now, 25 years later and almost two years after his release from prison in a robbery case, it appears Simpson launched a Twitter account. He's already posted several videos over the weekend, but the account has not been verified by Twitter.Meantime, Kim Goldman, the sister of Ron Goldman, launched a podcast called confronting O.J. Simpson, where she's interviewed several people involved in the case."If he has some wrongs to write, then I invite him to come on to my podcast and sit down with me and have it out with me face to face," she said.She added that her podcast is an outlet to pose questions that have haunted her for years in the infamous case.