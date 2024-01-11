Health officials said they are working closely with the NJ Department of Health and the restaurant facility to protect the public.

Worker at Olive Garden in Deptford, New Jersey had hepatitis A, health officials say

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A food handler who worked at an Olive Garden restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey last month has tested positive for hepatitis A, Gloucester County health officials announced Thursday.

The employee worked at the store at 1500 Almonesson Road from December 26, 2023, through December 30, 2023, officials said.

The Gloucester County Department of Health said the restaurant had a satisfactory rating following an inspection on March 17, 2023.

A re-inspection on Wednesday also resulted in a satisfactory rating.

"Gloucester County Department of Health continues collaborating with the Olive Garden as they continue to maintain proper protocols," county officials said in a news release.

The county also said it is "working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health and the restaurant facility to protect the public and prevent further spread of disease."

A spokesperson for Olive Garden said the infected "front-of-house" employee last worked 10 days before being diagnosed, and will not be allowed to return to work until being officially released by a doctor.

The company said it is not aware of any other workers or customers becoming ill.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority," said communications manager Brittany Baron. "We place the highest priority on having the cleanest and safest restaurants in the restaurant industry."

WHAT IS HEPATITIS A?

Hepatitis A is a viral illness with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, poor appetite, jaundice, and dark urine.

Symptoms usually appear 2 to 7 weeks after exposure.

HEPATITIS A VACCINE INFO

Health officials say if you previously received the hepatitis A vaccine, you are not at risk. However, if you are unsure of your vaccine status, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

While the risk is low for those who are not vaccinated, health officials say it is not absent. Getting the vaccine within two weeks of exposure can be helpful, they said.

"To ensure the safety of all patrons, the Gloucester County Department of Health is working directly with the establishment to provide vaccination to potentially exposed unvaccinated coworkers," health officials said.

Residents with questions can call 856-218-4151.