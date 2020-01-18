7 homes impacted in Olney fire, residents displaced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least seven homes were impacted by a Saturday morning fire in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of North 11th Street.

Officials said the fire began on the first floor of a middle row home on the block.

The flames spread across the porch roofs to neighboring homes.

Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Scott Sladek said around 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

Approximately 10 people have been displaced from their homes.

The fire was placed under control just before 7 a.m.

SEPTA deployed buses to the scene to assist displaced residents and keep firefighters warm as they battled the flames in cold temperatures.

A cause is under investigation.
